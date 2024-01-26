Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $13.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $12.37 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $154.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

