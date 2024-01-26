Wedbush Increases Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Banc of California stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $817.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California



Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

