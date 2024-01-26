Wedbush Raises Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $24.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNTH. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

DNTH opened at $17.85 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

