Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

CFR opened at $109.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

