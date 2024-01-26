Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.