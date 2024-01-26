Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Woodward (WWD)

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2024 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2024 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2024 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/5/2024 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2023 – Woodward was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2023 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 63,881.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

