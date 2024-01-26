Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 148,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 225,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 144.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.