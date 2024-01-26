West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTBA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.