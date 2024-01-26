West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.