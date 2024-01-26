Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $32,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $24,419,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.