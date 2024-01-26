Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,514,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after purchasing an additional 916,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WIW opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.