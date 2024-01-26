Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.64. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

