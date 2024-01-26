Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.