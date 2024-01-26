Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.10)-0.20 EPS.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.18 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

