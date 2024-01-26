WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of WestRock worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.45. 1,085,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,439. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

