WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 1,085,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

