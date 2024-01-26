Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,076. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

