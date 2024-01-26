Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 2.2%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 18,195,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 12,818,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £6.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

