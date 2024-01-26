William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENV. UBS Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Envestnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

