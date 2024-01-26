Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $24,683.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 915,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,701,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

