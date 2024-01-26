WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 315,246 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

