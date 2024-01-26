Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of WING stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $285.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

