Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

