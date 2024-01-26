Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.27

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.27 and traded as high as $146.35. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 393 shares trading hands.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
