Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 1,937.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

