Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 1,937.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.