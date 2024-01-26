Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Worley Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Worley has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.
Worley Company Profile
