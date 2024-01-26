Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Worley has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

