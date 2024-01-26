Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 25,000 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$29,350.00 ($19,309.21).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 3,592 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$4,310.40 ($2,835.79).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 27,731 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.73 ($21,382.06).

On Wednesday, November 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 72,269 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

