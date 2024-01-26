WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

