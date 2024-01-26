Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Wynn Resorts worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 578,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,354. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.