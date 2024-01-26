X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX) Shares Down 0.1%

X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

About X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (ASHX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. ASHX was launched on Oct 20, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Trackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.