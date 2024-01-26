Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,741. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

