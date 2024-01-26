Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.
Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. 192,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
