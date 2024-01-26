Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

