XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in XPO were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 240,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in XPO by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

