Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Shares Up 0.6%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks screened for various environmental, social, and governance factors. SMLE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.