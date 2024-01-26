Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 71,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

