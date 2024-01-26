Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 71,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
