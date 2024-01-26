Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Yamato has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

