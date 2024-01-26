Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 658 ($8.36) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

