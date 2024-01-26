Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of YERBF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. Yerbaé Brands has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
