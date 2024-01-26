Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YTEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.59. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

