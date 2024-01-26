Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $842,513 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

