Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

