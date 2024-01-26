Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 3,275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
