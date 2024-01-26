Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 3,275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.