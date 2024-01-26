Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34.
Yuexiu Property Company Profile
