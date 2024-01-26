Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.