Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

