Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after acquiring an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,801,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

