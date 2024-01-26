Zacks Research Comments on ProAssurance Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PRA opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

