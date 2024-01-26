Zacks Research Weighs in on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

ADM stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

