ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Up 0.2%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDGGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.67. 581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDGFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

