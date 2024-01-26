ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Up 0.2%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Get ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.